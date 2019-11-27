Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

As a front moves into the region, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some showers. We’ll also have an increasing wind. In fact, winds will be quite strong later Wednesday into early Thanksgiving with some gusts to 50mph, maybe even higher on some of the ridges. Because of this, a wind advisory has been issued from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. It will still become quite mild on Wednesday with temperatures reaching into the 50s in many spots before starting to drop later in the day. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers around Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving. This can cause enough of a covering to cause some slick spots, mainly near and west of Route 219. There will be up to a few inches on some of the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands.

Thanksgiving is going to be a windy and chilly day. After the morning flurries and snow showers, clouds will dry to break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s to the lower 40s. Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next storm system is going to thicken clouds early Saturday followed at best a chilly rainfall, at worst, a wintry mess later Saturday into Saturday night. Temperatures on Saturday will fail to leave the 30s. Precipitation should go to all rain by Sunday morning and then may mix with snow again later Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon into the evening hours. Behind that system, it will be blustery and cold on Monday with snow showers and flurries followed by some clearing. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with just the chance for some leftover flurries. Highs again will be in the 30s.