Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Wednesday will be rather cloudy with some rain and drizzle developing from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will start damp with some rain. The rain will taper to leftover clouds and just a couple of isolated showers and drizzle during the afternoon. Temperatures will briefly warm into the 50s during the middle of the day on Thursday. Friday will have clouds that will break for some sunshine at times. There still may be a shower or a touch of drizzle at times. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday and it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. A cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday with rain. The rain will taper to showers along with a gusty wind later Monday and it will start to turn colder. In fact, some of the higher elevations may see the rain showers change to snow showers by evening. Highs Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s before the temperature starts to fall. Tuesday will be windy and cold with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that.