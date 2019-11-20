Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

There will still be a couple of isolated sprinkles and flurries around Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will feature clouds and some sunshine. The best chance for some sunshine is going to be along and east of I-99. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 30s across the higher terrain near and west of Route 219 to the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

As the next front approaches the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the 40s. This system may bring some drizzle or a bit of rain by the end of the day. We’ll have periods of rain and drizzle Thursday night into Saturday. Otherwise, we will have a mostly cloudy sky on Friday maybe some clearing by the end of the day. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. Clouds will thicken again on Saturday with the next storm system bringing some rain later Saturday into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Behind this system, Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries or sprinkles. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s.

An area of high pressure will settle over the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will be relatively mild with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be close to 50.