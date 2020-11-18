Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tonight will stay windy and cold. We’ll continue to have scattered flurries and snow showers. With temperatures dropping below freezing, there can be a few slick spots. The best chance for this will be in the counties near and west of Route 219 where there will be a fresh covering to an inch or so of snow tonight. Farther to the east, there will be mostly flurries with just a covering in a few spots. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with the wind making it feel colder than that.

There still can be flurries and clouds in places early Wednesday then there will be a return of sunshine with less wind. Wednesday will be a cold day with highs in the 30s to near 40. With a clear sky and lighter winds, it will be cold Wednesday night with lows in the 20s. An area of high pressure will build to our south and help to warm us up a good bit later this week into the weekend. Thursday will become windy and milder with sunshine and highs near to just above 50. Friday will become breezy and warmer with some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Saturday will feature clouds and some sunshine. There could be a couple of showers close by on Saturday, especially near and north of I-80. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday. A warm front will bring more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with the chance for a couple of showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some showers likely. Highs will be near to just above 50. Tuesday will become mostly cloudy again with the chance for some showers. Highs will be in the 40s.