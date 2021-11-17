Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 17, 2021

There will be some sprinkles or drizzle into early Wednesday morning. Be careful as the drizzle may freeze on a couple of untreated surfaces. The rest of Wednesday will feature clouds, some sunshine, and a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. It will also become breezy over the higher terrain near Route 219.

Thursday will still be quite mild despite clouds thickening with the next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. This front will bring showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder, Thursday midday into the afternoon. Behind the front, much colder air will press into the region and we can have some flurries and snow showers around by Thursday night. Friday will be a chillier day. Clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers should give way to some sunshine. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s to near 40 with the wind making it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a tranquil, cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area later in the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers may eventually mix with some snow as colder air moves in on Monday. Much colder looks like it will arrive before the Thanksgiving Holiday. In fact, Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers.

