Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Wednesday will still be brisk and quite cold for this time of the year. There will still be scattered flurries early then the rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 20s to near 30. Wednesday night will feature only patchy clouds with lows in the teens to near 20.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Another front will slip through the area Friday into Friday night and will pass without precipitation. It will reinforce the chilly in the region for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. It will be chilly but at least there will be some sunshine for the Penn State game on Saturday which kicks off at noon. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Monday into Tuesday will turn a little milder despite a little more in the way of clouds. Highs each day will be well into the 40s to near 50 in some spots.