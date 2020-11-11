Early morning forecast Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Tonight is going to be quite mild for this time of the year. In fact, low temperatures tonight will likely fail to drop below the level of our average high temperature for this date. We will be clear early then clouds will increase later tonight. A touch of rain and/or drizzle may arrive by morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. A few spots may even have a tough time dropping into the 50s. A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday. This front will grab some of the moisture from Tropical Storm Eta. While the actual system will not track anywhere near our region, we will have some moisture get pulled northward with the front. This will give us some rain on Wednesday. Some places will pick up over a half inch of rainfall but there should not be any flooding issues. The only exception would be where leaves are covering storm drains. With the clouds and rain, it will not be quite as warm on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Though, this is still milder than average for the date.

There still could be some showers or drizzle early Thursday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny. It will be cooler behind this front with highs in the 50s to near 60 on Thursday. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s which is still a bit above average for the date. The next system will bring us a periods of rain on Sunday. It will be a cool to chilly rainfall with highs in the 50s. Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a shower or two. Highs will be closer to 50. Tuesday will be windy and even colder with variable cloudiness along with the chance for sprinkles and flurries. Highs will only be in the 40s with the wind making if feel colder than that.