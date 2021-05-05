Early morning forecast Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Wednesday will start damp with some rain at times and some fog. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will not rise much on Wednesday with highs only in the 50s in the higher elevations to the mid 60s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. Thursday will be the best day of the week, but still not a perfect day. We’ll have clouds mixing in with sunshine, and the day may just end up cloudy. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

The next system will bring some showers on Friday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 50s. Saturday will be a slightly nicer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a bit of a breeze. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Mother’s Day will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain along with fog. Temperatures will have a tough time trying to get out of the 50s. There is still the chance for a shower on Monday; otherwise, the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.