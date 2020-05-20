Early morning forecast Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Wednesday will also feature clouds and sunshine with a gusty breeze. The clouds will yield for a fair amount of sunshine in the northeastern part of our viewing area and hold stubborn to the south and west where there is a slight chance for a shower. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, especially the farther west you are in our region. Highs on Thursday will be in lower to middle 60s.

An upper level low pressure system that has been spinning to our west will weaken and lift through the region on Friday leaving us with the most unsettled day for the end of work week. We will have a good deal of clouds along with numerous showers, and in spots, a thunderstorm. Temperatures on Friday will struggle to rise out of the 50s and into the lower 60s. This system will still be close enough to our area to give us more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will be warm with clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s and only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up in spots. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.