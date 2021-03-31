Early morning forecast Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The next system will give us a damp and cool day Wednesday with periods of rain. The rain will be a little steadier in the morning with just scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s. On the backside of this system cold air will press into the region and that will allow for rain to mix with and change to some snow later Wednesday night into Thursday. There will even be a slushy accumulation on some of the higher elevations and north of I-80. The best chance for this accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, and at this time, we are not expecting any travel issues. It will be windy and colder on Thursday. Temperatures will not leave the 30s. Temperatures Thursday night will drop well into the 20s with some of the colder spots dropping into the upper teens.

Clouds will break for a return of sunshine on Friday, but it will stay blustery and cold. Highs Friday will only reach near to just above 40. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Easter Sunday will be turn even milder with highs near to just above 60 along with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have a sun and clouds on Monday with a mild afternoon. Highs will be in the middle, maybe upper 60s. Tuesday will also be mild with clouds and sunshine with only a slight chance for some showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll turn even warmer on Wednesday but then temperatures will drift back down later next week.