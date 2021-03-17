Early morning forecast Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Low clouds and fog will linger for a time early this Wednesday. The rest of the day will feature clouds that will break at times for some sunshine. A chilly morning will turn into a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. The next system will bring rain later Wednesday night through Thursday. It looks like it will be a soaking rainfall with many spots getting more than a half inch. Some places will reach over an inch. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50. As some colder air starts to press in from the north, the rain will mix with, maybe even change to snow Thursday evening into Thursday night north of I-80. There will be a slushy covering in these places. There will still be a couple of showers of rain and snow around very early Friday, then the rest of the day will be breezy and cool with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

An area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice, bright weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny. Saturday will still be cool with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 20s, then temperatures on Sunday will rebound into the middle 50s thanks to the sunshine. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. It will turn even warmer into the middle of next week. Some places may be flirting with 70 again.