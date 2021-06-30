Early morning forecast Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Wednesday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. As a cold front draws closer, there will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Any of these could be heavy with a flooding downpour, strong gusts of wind and maybe hail. Highs will range from the middle 80s west of Route 219 to the lower 90s near and east of I-99. This front will stay stalled close to the area Thursday and Friday bringing us a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be middle to upper 70s on Thursday, but it will stay quite humid. This humidity will mean that any shower or thunderstorm could bring a flooding downpour. Friday will start to turn slightly less humid with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will still be a bit unsettled on Saturday with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers and a thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Independence Day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer with partial sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.

