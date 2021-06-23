Early morning forecast Wednesday, June 23, 2021

A bubble of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs closer to 80.

Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. It will turn warm and quite humid for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures Saturday will reach into the lower to middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We’ll have a better chance for shower or thunderstorm in places Sunday, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.