Early morning forecast Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Wednesday will be another steamy day with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We will have sunshine mixing with clouds. An approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. While not every spots will be hit, those that do could get a downpour. It will stay muggy Wednesday night with the scattered thunderstorms tapering to just a couple of isolated showers. Temperatures Wednesday night will once again fail to drop below 60.

There is still a slight chance for a shower early Thursday then the rest of the day will feature a return of at least partial sunshine. Highs will be close to 80 and the humidity will start to drop. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80. Another front will move through later Friday into Saturday, most likely without any precipitation. Behind that system it will be a little cooler this weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the weather pattern after that, as an upper level low will develop, and depending on its position could cause us to either be unsettled and humid or dry and very warm. We’ll have a much better feel on this later in the week.