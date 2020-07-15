Early morning forecast Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. This sunshine will help us to warm even more with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but at least the humidity is going to stay fairly low. Thursday will become hot and a little more humid with some hazy sunshine. There will also be a thunderstorm or two around during the afternoon into the evening hours as a front starts to approach from the west. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms scattered about the area on Friday; otherwise, it will be another hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Behind that disturbance the weekend looks like it will be hot and humid. Each day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near to just above 90. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

The heat wave will continue as we head on into the early part of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 90. There will be a couple of thunderstorms popping up in the region each day. While most spots may be missed, the places that do get hit can have downpours.