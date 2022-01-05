Early morning forecast Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday will be breezy and slightly milder with more clouds than sunshine. These clouds are from an approaching cold front that could bring some sprinkles and flurries later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Behind the front, Thursday will be a colder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring some snow from very late Thursday into Friday. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be anything major but we will watch as time gets closer. It does seem likely that there will be enough snow to cause a covering and some slippery travel early Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be windy and cold with the snow or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will be no higher than the 20s, in fact, some places may drop into the teens by evening. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a seasonably cold day despite a good deal of sunshine. While some places will start the day in the lower teens to the single digits, highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s.

The next storm system will bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday morning. That mix will change to rain as temperatures on Sunday rise through the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that system, Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers. We’ll have a high in the lower to middle 30s but afternoon temperatures may fall into the 20s. Tuesday will be quite cold with leftover flurries or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will not rise higher than the 20s.

