Early morning forecast Wednesday, February 4, 2020

There still could be a touch of drizzle or freezing drizzle early Wednesday, especially to the south. The rest of the day will stay chilly with a good deal of clouds. The best chance for some peeks of sunshine will be in the far northern part of the viewing area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s, a far cry from the record warmth we had earlier in the week.

A stronger system will bring freezing rain and rain Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. The precipitation may start as some snow or sleet. There will be some slick spots early in the day Thursday. It should be just mild enough for things to improve a good bit through the morning, especially with the stronger February sun. Thursday will turn a little milder with plenty of clouds along with some showers and drizzle. Highs on Thursday will be back into the 40s, some spots maybe even the 50s. Another disturbance will bring a period of rain and snow that will go over to snow showers on Friday. Once again, there can be some slippery spots. The good news is that will be the last of the string of disturbances. This will allow for a better weekend. Saturday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s.

A weak system passing to our south may give us a touch of light snow or flurries Saturday night, then Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 30s to near 40. Monday will feature clouds and some sunshine with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday will turn a little milder despite some rain developing. Highs will be in the 40s. It will stay relatively mild into the end of next week.