Early morning forecast Wednesday, February 26, 2020

We’ll have plenty of clouds on Wednesday with periods of rain and drizzle. In the morning, it will be more drizzle than rain, but the rain will develop more toward the end of the day. There is even the chance for a thunderstorm in some places as a front draws close later in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, some places, especially near and west of Route 219, will flirt with 50. This cold front will move through the region Wednesday night and rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers with a gusty wind later Wednesday night. Thursday will be windy and cold with numerous flurries and snow showers. We’ll probably just have flurries near and east of I-99 with more in the way of snow showers with some light accumulations near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Thursday will be no higher than the 30s with a wind making it feel even colder than that. Another disturbance will cut through the area with a good deal of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Friday. It will still be cold on Friday with highs in the 20s to near 30. Behind that system, the cold will be reinforced for the weekend. Saturday will be brisk and cold with clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for at least some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s to near 30. There still may be some flurries early then Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will feature an increase in cloudiness followed by the chance for some rain later in the day. There is a slight chance that the rain can start as a bit of a wintry mix in spots to the north. Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 40s on Monday.