Early morning forecast Wednesday, February 20, 2020

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine for a time on Thursday with the chance for a flurry in spots. The best chance for some sunshine will be near and east of I-99 with the better chance for a flurry farther to the west.

With a clear sky and lighter winds, it will be cold Thursday night with lows well down into the teens. Some of the colder spots will be in the single digits. An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. It will still be chilly on Friday with highs in the 30s. Friday night will be cold again with lows in the teens to near 20. Saturday will not be quite as cold in the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A disturbance passing just to our south may throw some clouds into our region on Sunday. It will still be a bit mild on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Some places could make a run at 50. The next system will bring clouds with some rain developing on Monday. That rain may start off as a bit of a wintry mix in places early in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll stil have some rain early Tuesday then clouds will try to break during the afternoon. It will be relatively mild Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50. Any break will be brief as another system will approach the area with an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday. Rain will develop, perhaps mixed with snow at first. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s.