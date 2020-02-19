Early morning forecast Wednesday, February 19th, 2020

Wednesday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. We’ll have a cool breeze despite the sunshine with highs in the 30s to near 40. Even colder air will start to press into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. This push of cold air will come in with some patches of clouds and even a flurry in spots. Lows Wednesday night will be in the teens to the lower 20s. Despite some peeks of sunshine between the clouds, temperatures will only reach the 20s to near 30 for highs on Thursday.

With a clear sky and lighter winds, it will be cold Thursday night with lows well down into the teens. Some of the colder spots will be in the single digits. An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. It will still be chilly on Friday with highs in the 30s. Friday night will be cold again with lows in the teens to near 20. Saturday will not be quite as cold with highs in the 40s. A disturbance passing just to our south may throw some clouds into our region on Sunday. It will still be a bit mild on Sunday with highs in the 40s. The next system will bring rain to the area on Monday. That rain may start off as a bit of a wintry mix in places early in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday will still be relatively mild with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s.