Early morning forecast Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Wednesday will feature some sunshine that will mix with and then give way to clouds from the west to the east. It will be cold despite having some sunshine thanks to a northerly flow with highs in the 20s. Temperatures will not drop much Wednesday night as clouds will thicken up and some snow arrives from the next storm system coming our way. This storm looks like it will pass to our south which means that this system will be mostly a snow event, and if there is a mix with some ice, it mainly will be in the southern and eastern part of the viewing area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for this system. This means that the storm has a potential to be upgraded to a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30. We believe accumulation with this system will be 1-3″ north of I-80. 3-6″ between I-80 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike and then 6 to as much 9″ south of the turnpike.

There still may be some flurries or snow showers around early then clouds will break for some sunshine. Temperatures on Friday will reach into the lower to middle 30s and then may start to drift lower later in the day. Saturday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine and still the chance for some snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday before another mix arrives Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 30s. The wintry mix will continue into Monday but may end later in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures will rebound to near or just above 40 on Tuesday. We’ll turn even milder later next week.