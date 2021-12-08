Early morning forecast Wednesday, December 8, 2021

We’ll have a touch of light snow at times into Wednesday. There still can be enough to cause slick travel in a few spots, but the accumulations will be less than an inch in most locations. Temperatures are going to only rise into the middle 30s on Wednesday. Behind that system, we’ll have a fair amount of clouds on Thursday with only a few peeks of sunshine. It will be a chilly day with highs only in the middle to upper 30s. Some rain or a wintry mix will be around Thursday night into early Friday. The rest of Friday will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Even warmer air will try to push in on gusty winds on Saturday. Despite some rain, temperatures will be rising into the 50s. West of Route 219, some places could even rise into the lower 60s. Sunday will be chillier again with more clouds than sunshine but just the chance for a rain or snow shower. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 40s.

