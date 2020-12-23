Early morning forecast Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine and that may keep temperatures from rising out of the 30s in many spots. The exception will be near and west of Route 219 where temperatures should rise into the lower to middle 40s. It will also become a bit breezy across the higher terrain. Christmas Eve day will be rather cloudy and it will become windy. An approaching cold front will bring rain on Christmas Eve day. Rain will become heavy at times. Some places will have over an inch or two of rain and there is a slight concern of isolated flooding issues thanks to the rain and the melting snow.

As this front moves through early Thursday night, the rain will mix with and then change to snow showers. Temperatures also will likely drop below freezing fast and that could cause what is called a flash freeze. At least now it looks like this threat will not be until the mid to late evening. Be careful as this often causes many accidents, sometimes major pileups on the roads. Behind the front, we are going to have one of our colder Christmas’ in a long time. Temperatures on Friday will likely be in the teens to the lower 20s with the wind making it feel colder than that. We’ll also have numerous flurries and snow showers on Christmas. Some spots will drop into the single digits Friday night and then highs on Saturday will only be in the 20s despite some sunshine. Sunday will still be chilly, but not as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The next disturbance may bring a wintry mix on Monday followed by leftover snow showers on Tuesday.