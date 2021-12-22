Early morning forecast Wednesday, December 22, 2021

A cold front will move through the area by early Wednesday. This front will bring flurries and scattered snow showers into Wednesday. There will be a covering to an inch across some of the counties along Route 219. We’ll have a chilly wind on Wednesday with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that.

We’ll have a chilly breeze on Thursday with clouds and sunshine. An approaching warm front may bring us some flurries by the end of the day. A bit of a wintry mix is possible on Thursday night into Christmas Eve Day. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. A slow moving disturbance will bring us rain Friday night into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Day will rise through the 40s on Christmas Day, but it may start to turn colder later in the day.

Behind this system, Sunday will be blustery and colder with clouds, some sunshine along with the possibility for some flurries and a snow shower or two. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Monday will be rather cloudy with just the chance for a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There’s a better chance for showers or a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. As of now, the year looks like it will end on a milder note.

