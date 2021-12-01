Early morning forecast Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. It will not be too chilly for this time of the year. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Some showers will be arriving later Wednesday and will be around Wednesday night into early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for another shower or two. It will be windy and mild on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday will still bring more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll have a varying amount of clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Another push of colder air will then arrive later in the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. Some more snow showers or a mix of snow and rain showers may arrive on Monday. Highs again in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s.

