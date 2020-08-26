Early morning forecast Wednesday, August 25, 2020

Wednesday will turn very warm, but at least the humidity will stay low. Sunshine in the morning will mix with some clouds during the afternoon. There can be a thunderstorm in some spots, especially in the northern and western part of the region. Any of these thunderstorms once again can be strong with the chance for damaging winds and hail along with a flooding downpour. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the middle 80s. A surge of heat will help push temperatures in the lower 90s in many places Thursday ahead of the next cold front. We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds on Thursday. Thunderstorms will start to approach from the northwest later in the day. This front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Friday with more clouds than sunshine. Once again, many spots will be missed, but the storms that do pop up should be strong. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A disturbance moving along this front will likely stall it close enough to the region to continue the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperature will be near 80, but will really be determined by the number of showers and thunderstorms around. Some of the moisture that comes with the front on Saturday will be from the remnants of Hurricane Laura, but the front will help to press this moisture to our south for Sunday. Some nice weather is coming for Sunday and Monday with sunshine and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s followed by a refreshing night with lows in the 50s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80. Tuesday will be warm and a little more humid with clouds and sunshine. There could be a thunderstorm by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 80.