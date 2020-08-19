Early morning forecast Wednesday, August 19, 2020

An area of high pressure will allow for a good deal of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. While the afternoons will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, it will be more refreshing at night. In fact, some colder places may tough the upper 40s Wednesday night. Comfortable air masses don’t stay that way for too long this time of the year. This air mass will modify and warm even more on Friday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. A shower may approach from the southwest later Friday and Friday night. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s. The humidity will also start to rise which means it will be muggier starting Friday night with lows closer to 60.

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday and give us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Sunday will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Sunday. Monday will be warm and a bit humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will turn quite warm and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to perhaps upper 80s.