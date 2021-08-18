Early morning forecast Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The circulation from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will pass to our west on Friday. We’ll have rain, heavy at times with a thunderstorm in spots. Some places will have over a couple of inches of rainfall. While the streams, creeks and rivers should be able to handle this rainfall, the rain will come heavy enough at times to cause flooding in areas of poor drainage. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire region for later tonight into Wednesday night. Because of the rain, temperatures on Wednesday will reach only into the middle to perhaps upper 70s. On the backside of the remnants of Fred, our wind flow will turn more northwesterly and that will allow for the rain to become more scattered. We’ll have clouds, some peeks of sunshine along with scattered showers and a thunderstorm in spots on Thursday. Highs will be near to just above 80. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. Drier air will try to reduce the chance for a shower or thunderstorm a bit on Monday. It will be warm and humid on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs again in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday may end up dry with partial sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.