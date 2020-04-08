Early morning forecast Wednesday April 8, 2020

We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around the areas through the early morning hours. Any of these could be heavy. A cold front will sink through the region Wednesday morning. There can still be a shower in some places after sunset, mainly to the south. The rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for some sunshine. It will be breezy to windy and also mild with highs well into the 60s. Some places in the eastern part of the viewing area will reach into the lower 70s.

Another cold front will move through the region with some showers on Thursday. It will also become windy and there could be a thunderstorm in some spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, and even colder air will press in by the end of the day. It will be blustery and cold Thursday night into early Friday and there will even be some flurries and a snow shower around, especially near and west of Route 219. The rest of Friday will be windy and cold with clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

A bubble of high pressure will slide into the area on Saturday giving us a good deal of sunshine with less wind. Despite the sunshine, Saturday will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday with showers likely by the end of the day. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 50. We’ll have some rain for a time on Monday as another system will bring a cold front into the region. It will become breezy to windy and the rain will taper giving way to perhaps some clearing by the end of the day. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be windy and colder with clouds and some sunshine along with the chance for a shower, maybe even a flurry over the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50.