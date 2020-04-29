Early morning forecast Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

A warm front is going to try to shift through the area on Wednesday. At this point it looks like this front will only bring a shower to some spots with more clouds than sunshine. The warm air will move into the western part of the region easier than to the east. Highs will range from near 70 in parts of Indiana county to the lower to middle 60s in the northeastern part of the region. We will have some showers and some drizzle around, especially during the afternoon hours. It will also become breezy to windy on Wednesday with the strongest winds near and west of Route 219.

Thursday will be a milder day with variable cloudiness and some showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region. As the wind shifts, temperatures will rebound a good bit reaching into the 60s. Some places may even flirt with the 70° mark. Behind the front, Friday will be a cooler day again with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s. The weekend will start off nice with some sunshine and temperatures pushing well into the 60s to near 70. Sunday will still be mild despite more clouds than sunshine. Some showers are possible later Sunday, more likely Sunday night as a disturbance passes close to the area. Behind that system, Monday will be a nicer day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature clouds and sunshine, but clouds will start to win out during the afternoon as some showers arrive later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60.