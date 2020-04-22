Early morning forecast Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Wednesday will be cool with sunshine fading behind clouds with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll have more unsettled weather for the end of the week. Thursday will bring plenty of clouds along with showers and drizzle. Highs will be in the 50s.
A stronger system will bring a steadier, perhaps soaking, rainfall Thursday night into Friday. The rain will taper and try to come to an end later Friday but it will be too little too late. It’s going to be a cool day with highs in the 50s. Saturday will start off nice with some sunshine, but the break will not last long as we will have an increase in cloudiness again with some showers possible by the end of the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, perhaps near 60 in places. Sunday will be rather cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Highs will be in the 50s.
Behind that system we’ll have more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a shower on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Tuesday with some showers developing later in the day. Highs will once again be in the 50s.