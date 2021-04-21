Early morning forecast Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A cold front shifting through the area will bring some showers, maybe even a wintry mix in some places, later tonight. The best, but not only chance for these showers will be in the northwestern part of our region. This cold front will sink through the area and we are all set for colder air to push into the region. We’ll have rain showers with the front Wednesday morning that will be mixed with some wet snow in places. Behind the front, the rest of the day will be windy and colder with variable cloudiness along with some sprinkles and flurries around. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the upper 40s to the lower 50s but then will fall through the day. By evening, some places will even drop into the 30s.

There still can be a flurry in places early Thursday; otherwise, the day will be windy and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny with a milder afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Clouds will increase again on Saturday with some rain arriving later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. We’ll have rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will still be breezy, if not windy, with clouds and sunshine Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. A major warm up is then coming for the middle of next week. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Some places may flirt with 80 through the middle of next week.