Early morning forecast Wednesday, April 1, 2020

A storm system will still be close enough to the region to give us plenty of clouds, drizzle and some showers Wednesday morning into the midday hours. As this system starts to pull away from the East Coast drier air will start to move in from the north and give us some clearing from the north to the south during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but a few spots will sneak into the lower 50s with some clearing in the afternoon. It will also become breezy during the afternoon. We’ll clear out some Wednesday night and it will be chillier with lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Thursday will be a nicer day with sunshine, a few clouds along with a gusty breeze. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.



Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds as the next disturbance approaches on Saturday. Despite the increase in clouds it will turn milder on Saturday with temperatures approaching the 60° mark. This next system will bring us more clouds than sunshine with the likelihood for some showers and drizzle

