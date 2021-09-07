Early morning forecast Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Tuesday will turn a little warmer with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday will also be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. An approaching cold front will bring some showers, maybe a thunderstorm in places. Highs again will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Behind this front Thursday will not be as warm with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A bubble of high pressure will settle over the region on Friday and give us great weather for the weekend. Highs will be near to just above 70 with low humidity. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday and Monday with will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible on either day. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

