Early morning forecast Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A clear sky and light winds along with a dry atmosphere is going to give us another chilly night tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and there will be areas of frost, especially outside of town locations. There will only be a few patches of valley fog early but that will evaporate away fast in the morning. An area of high pressure will continue to sit over the region and give us a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday. The sunshine will likely become a little hazy again as smoke from the western fires will drift over the region. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday night will not be as chilly as recent nights with lows closer to 40. Only a few of the coldest spots will get a touch of frost.

Wednesday will become a little milder with a good deal of sunshine. A few clouds will mix in from the north during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s. Thursday will become even a touch bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 70s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with the slightest chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will feature times of clouds and sunshine but the day will end pretty clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to perhaps middle 70s. The next front will move into the region on Sunday. It will become mostly cloudy with some showers developing. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 70s. There still may be showers on Monday, especially early and then again later in the day. Highs on Monday will be lower 70s.