Early morning forecast Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Tuesday will remain rather cloudy with just the chance for a shower or drizzle. High 71. An approaching cold front will bring periods of rain on Wednesday. Some places may have a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Rain will taper off Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with another shower in places, especially the farther north and west you are in our area. Temperatures Thursday will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures Thursday night will be dipping into the 40s.

We’ll have another seasonably cool day on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will once again be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be near 70. There is just a small chance for a shower, especially on Saturday. A new area of high pressure will build over the region and give us a good deal of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

