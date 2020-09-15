Early morning forecast Tuesday, September 15, 2020

An area of high pressure sitting over the region sitting over the region will help to give us plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but once again, the smoke from the western fires will keep that sunshine hazy. It will be quite comfortable on Tuesday with high temperature near to just above the 70 degree mark. Wednesday will become a little warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This front will not have much moisture to work with and there is just the chance for a shower in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. This front will push to our south on Friday and there is still the chance for a shower; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs in the 60s.

The chilliest air for the season so far will build in for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will also be cool despite sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Some of the cooler spots may not get out of the 50s on Sunday. There is a chance for a couple of pockets of frost Saturday and Sunday night. Monday will also be a nice, but a bit cool of a day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the middle 60s.