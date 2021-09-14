Early morning forecast Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again there will be a shower in some spots but most of us will be rain-free. Tuesday will be quite warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. With so much moisture in the air, any of these showers or thunderstorms can bring a downpour. We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Behind this front, we will have more clouds than sunshine both Thursday and Friday. There will be a shower or two around each day, but most of the time looks rain-free. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will stay humid which means we will have mild nights.

Sunday will feature more sunshine than clouds with highs close to 80. Monday will stay relatively warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower.

