Early morning forecast Tuesday, October 8th, 2019

A front will stall just to our south and east Tuesday which will keep clouds in the south and eastern part of the viewing area while there will be a good bit of sunshine farther to the north and west. A few spots south and east of I-99 will have a shower or some drizzle as a disturbance moves along this front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s with only a few higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands staying in the 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. An area of high pressure will build into the region and give us a partly to mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs again in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. A weak front will bring the chance for a couple of showers later Saturday into early Sunday then the rest of Sunday will feature partial sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.