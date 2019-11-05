Early morning forecast Tuesday, October 5th, 2019

Showers will arrive from the west to the east Tuesday morning. This band of showers will weaken as it heads eastward into the midday hours. There may also be a pop up shower in some of the higher elevations near and west of Route 219 later in the day. It will become a bit breezy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s west of I-99 to the 50s farther to the east.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day on Wednesday with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50. Another cold front will sweep through the region on Thursday with a gusty wind along with a mix of snow and rain showers. Highs on the Thursday will be in the lower to middle 40s with some of the higher elevations dropping into the 30s. Friday will be windy and colder with snow showers tapering flurries and perhaps clearing later in the day. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s. Saturday will be a chilly day with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

A clear sky and light wind will allow for some places to drop into the teens Saturday night. Another disturbance will bring the chance for some rain and snow showers on Sunday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will reach into the 40s on Sunday. Behind this front, a much colder air mass will move in for the beginning of next week. Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers and flurries along with highs in the 30s. It will turn even colder through the middle of next week.