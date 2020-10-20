Early morning forecast Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A front will still be stalled close to the area on Tuesday. This will leave us with more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday. There will be some showers and drizzle around. The showers and drizzle will likely drift to the northern part of the region during the afternoon. It will turn milder in most places on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. The exception will be north of I-80 where many spots will not get out of the 50s with more clouds and showers. This is just the start of a substantial warm up. Wednesday will become warmer with clouds and sunshine. There will be more clouds than farther north and west you are where a shower cannot be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be warm for October with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s, some places may even reach the upper 70s. Friday will stay quite mild to warm despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Friday will be closer to 70. Temperatures will only reach the 60s on Saturday with more clouds than sunshine. A front will bring us these clouds and there will be a couple of showers around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind this front, chillier air will press into the region on Sunday. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine along with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather clouds and seasonably chilly with showers and highs in the 50s.