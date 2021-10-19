Early morning forecast Tuesday, October 19, 2021

An area of high pressure sliding over the region will give us a good deal of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday. While the mornings will still be a bit chilly, the afternoons will rebound well into the 60s. Some places could reach to near 70 Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine will give way to some clouds on Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring us some showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Temperatures will still reach well into the 60s to near 70 on Thursday. Friday will be a cooler day with a cloudy to partly sunny and a couple of showers around. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60.

This weekend will be seasonably cool. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with just the chance for a shower in some spots. High will be in the 50s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Sunday. The clouds will be more prominent in our southern counties where there could be a bit of rain. Highs will be in the 50s.

