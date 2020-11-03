Early morning forecast Tuesday, November 3, 2020

There still could be some flurries in the northwestern part of the region this evening. These should continue to diminish through the early part of tonight. We’ll continue to have a cold wind tonight, though it won’t be quite as fierce as earlier in the day. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky near and east of I-99 with a partly cloudy sky farther to the west. With the wind, temperatures will not drop too much more. Lows will be in the 20s to the west and in the middle 30s farther to the east. The wind is still going to make it feel a good bit colder than that.

Tuesday will feature a diminishing wind. We will still have times of clouds and sunshine. The best chance to have the clouds is during the middle of the day. Highs will be in the 40s with the breeze still making it feel quite chilly. A big area of high pressure will shift through the region on Wednesday and then set the stage for a bit warm up later in the week. We’ll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday. While the morning will still be chilly, the afternoon will be milder with highs in the 50s to near 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a mild afternoon. High will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will be unseasonably warm for November standards. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Monday will also be sunny to partly cloudy and relatively warm. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.