Early morning forecast Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tuesday will start off with some peeks of sunshine but then clouds will increase and thicken as a cold front approaches the area. With the increase in cloudiness, it will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s, some colder spots will even reach the 40s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with some rain and drizzle at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will start damp with some rain. The rain will taper and come to an end from the northwest to the southeast during the afternoon, but the clouds will be stubborn. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s.

Friday will have clouds that will break for some sunshine at times. There still may be a shower or a touch of drizzle at times. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday and it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. A cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday. It will turn brisk and colder. There will be some flurries, maybe a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but temperatures will likely drop during the afternoon.