Early morning forecast Tuesday, November 2, 2021

We’ll have plenty of clouds Tuesday with some showers around. Snowflakes could mix in across the higher terrain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will be a seasonably chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of sprinkles and flurries can not be ruled out near and north of I-80. Highs will be in the middle 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with only a slight chance for a shower or flurry. Highs will be in the 40s.

Behind that system, the weekend will be chilly, but tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with maybe a shower on Monday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

