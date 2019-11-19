Early morning forecast Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

There still can be a bit of drizzle or a flurry in some places on Tuesday, especially the farther west you are in our region. It will be cloudy to partly sunny on Tuesday. The places that were cloudy most of the day on Monday will have some peaks of sunshine while the places that were sunny on Monday will have more in the way of clouds. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 30s near and west of Route 219 to the upper 40s in some of the deeper valleys well east of I-99.

Wednesday will feature clouds and some sunshine with nothing more than a sprinkle in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s. As the next front approaches the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the 40s. This system may bring some drizzle or a bit of rain by the end of the day. We’ll have a bit of rain and drizzle Thursday night with some leftover showers on Friday. Otherwise, we will have a mostly cloudy sky on Friday with highs in the 40s. Clouds will thicken again on Saturday with the next storm system brining some rain later Saturday into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Behind this system Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries or sprinkles. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Monday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just a small