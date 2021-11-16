Early morning forecast Tuesday, November 16, 2021

There is still the chance for a flurry, early Tuesday, especially north of I-80 and west of Route 219; otherwise, the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine. In fact, the sunshine will prevail in most spots by the end of the day. Tuesday will still be a cool day with highs in the 40s. A warm front will push through the area by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front may bring a couple of isolated sprinkles with it. Behind the warm front, it will turn windy and warmer Wednesday with partial sunshine and highs near to just above 60.

Thursday will still be quite mild despite clouds thickening with the next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. This front will bring showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder, Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, much colder air will press into the region and we can have some flurries and snow showers around Thursday night. Friday will be a chillier day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. There may be a flurry or snow shower in a few spots before the clearing. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday will be a tranquil, cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area next Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers may eventually mix with some snow as colder air moves in on Monday. Much colder looks like it will arrive before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

