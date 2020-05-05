Early morning forecast Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Tuesday will feature some peeks of sunshine in the morning , especially through some high cloudiness. Clouds will increase from the southwest to the northeast during the afternoon and a few spots could have a shower by evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s, but at least there will not be much in the way of wind.

A storm system cutting just south of the area will give us a chilly rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snowflakes will mix in with the rain over the higher terrain on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be a nicer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s. Another system will bring a chilly rain that will mix with snowflakes on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. Behind this system, it will turn windy and cold on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and flurries. Highs will be no better than the lower to middle 40s on Saturday with the wind making it feel colder than that. Sunday will still be quite cool with clouds and sunshine and the day may end clouds as the next system starts to approach. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy and cool with a period of rain and showers with highs no better than the lower to middle 50s.