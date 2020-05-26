Early morning forecast Tuesday, May 26, 2020

There will be a few patches of low clouds and fog later tonight in some valley locations, but these will evaporate fast early Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will become warm and humid with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will also stay uncomfortable with the humidity.

Wednesday will also be warm and humid but there may be more stubborn clouds around once again. There is only a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Wednesday will be near to just above 80, but may be stuck in the 70s in places where these clouds stay stubborn.

More unsettled weather will start to develop on Thursday. It will be warm and more humid with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With more showers and thunderstorm activity, combined with an easterly flow, it looks like temperatures will only reach the 70s to near 80 on Thursday.

A cold front moving through the region on Friday will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms. It will still be a warm and humid day with highs near to just above 80. This warmth may help some of these thunderstorms to be strong. The front will sink to our south on Saturday, but may still be close enough to give us some clouds, even a shower, early in the day on Saturday. The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will start to turn less humid on Saturday. A bubble of high pressure will give us some nice weather Sunday into early next week. Each day will start refreshing but then we’ll have a good deal of sunshine with comfortable highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s along with comfortably low humidity.