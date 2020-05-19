Early morning forecast Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Not much is going to change in our weather on Tuesday except for slightly cooler air starting to be pulled into the region from the northeast. We will have clouds and some sunshine with a gusty breeze. The clouds may will likely be a little more concentrated near the Route 219 corridor. Once again the showers will likely stay to our west again on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday night will be a little cooler with lows in the 40s across the entire region. Wednesday will also feature clouds and sunshine with a gusty breeze. There is the chance for some showers arriving in the Laurel Highlands by the end of Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be pretty close to 60. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, especially the farther west you are in our region. Highs on Thursday will be in lower to middle 60s.

This upper level low will weaken and lift through the region on Friday leaving us with the most unsettled day of the work week. We will have a good deal of clouds along with some showers, and in spots, a thunderstorm. Highs Friday will be in the 60s. This system will still be close enough to our area to give us more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will be warm with clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s and only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up in spots. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.